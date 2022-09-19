George C. Lease

George Calvin Lease, 88, of Slanesville, passed away on Friday, Sept.16, 2022, at his home on the farm.
Born on May 5, 1934, in Cumberland, Md., he was the son of the late Robert E. Lease and Ruth R. (Berry) Lease.
He served our country in the 14th Infantry of the United States Army during the Korean War and was honorably discharged in 1958. He was a head cook.
He also was a self-employed Mason by trade for many years in Cumberland, until moving to Slanesville, in 1973. He worked at O’Sullivan Corp. in Winchester, Va., for 13 years before he retired in 1997 in the carpenter/maintenance shop.
George (Pat) as many called him built many houses, churches, high school scoreboard at HHS, laid thousands of brick/stone and made beautiful fireplaces. His work was impeccable and if you were fortunate enough to work with him he loved to teach all how to lay brick/stone and you knew what hard work was by being with him. He also worked on extra jobs until the age of 83.
He was a member of Lighthouse Assembly of God, Paw Paw, for many years and found the Lord in the early 1960s at Wiley Ford Assembly of God, Wiley Ford, W.Va. He served on the deacon board at Cresaptown Assembly of God, Cresaptown, Md., and also Augusta Assembly of God, Augusta, when our family moved from Maryland to West Virginia. He was a great asset of wisdom and loved telling others about the love of Jesus and what he did for him.
Along with his parents, Robert and Ruth Lease, he was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy (Dottie) Lease on Oct. 20, 2003, and also 7 siblings.
He is survived by his children, Juanita (Ron) Niemczyk, Brenda Lease, Christina (Wayne) Miller and George (Lisa) Lease, II; and one brother David (Mary) Lease of Cumberland; 8 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; and 2 extended grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Lighthouse Assembly of God, Paw Paw, with Rev. Earl Travis, Jr. officiating and Rev. Tom Rowan.
The graveside service will follow after the funeral with a military burial service at Tearcoat Brethren Cemetery, Augusta.
Memorial contributions may be made to Lighthouse Assembly of God, P.O. Box 39, Paw Paw, WV 25434 or Hospice of the Panhandle, 330 Hospice Lane, Kearneysville, WV 25430
All arrangements are by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.