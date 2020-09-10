Irene Virginia Saville, 89, of Augusta, died on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, at the Harmony at Falls Run in Fredericksburg, Va.
Irene was born on October 17, 1930, in Levels, a daughter of the late David R. and Beulah G. Caldwell McBride. She retired from National Fruit Products in Winchester, Va. working for 45 years, a member of the Central United Methodist Church at Loom, W.Va. and former member of the Central Homemakers Club where she served as treasurer. Irene loved working in the garden and taking care of her many flowers.
Irene married Harry R. Saville on March 15, 1947, in Keyser. Harry died on May 30, 2005.
Surviving are 2 sons, Russell E. Saville and his wife Joyce of Gore, Va. and Roger L. Saville of Fredericksburg, Va; 4 grandchildren, Deanna Whitacre, Wendy Bean, Christopher and Wesley Saville; 7 great-grandchildren, Timothy Whitacre, Katelyn Thomas, Brittany DeHaven, Tabitha Frye, Mark Bean, Christian Bean and Bryan Whitacre and 4 great-great-grandchildren, Marleigh DeHaven, Wyatt DeHaven, Matthew Thomas and Kenzie Thomas.
She is preceded in death by a daughter-in-law, Opal Saville; a grandson, Matthew A. Saville and a sister, Betty Ellis.
A funeral service will be held at the Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, 2807 Northwestern Pike, Capon Bridge, on Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, at 2 p.m. Officiating will be Pastor Alanna McGuinn. Interment will follow in the Augusta Cemetery.
Family will be receiving friends at the funeral home on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, from 3 to 5 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Augusta Vol. Rescue Squad, 16745 Northwestern Turnpike, Augusta, WV 26704.
Arrangements are being handled by Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.