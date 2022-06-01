Richard Lee Haines, Sr., 82, of Augusta, passed away on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at Hampshire Memorial Hospital, Romney.
Born on Aug. 6, 1939, in Martinsburg, W.Va., he was the son of the late Stanley S. Haines and Laura V. (Kline) Haines.
He was self-employed and built picture frames. He was a member of the Seventh Day Adventist Church of Romney.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Delores Ann (DeVaughn) Haines; a son, Stanley Haines; a granddaughter, Shannon Whetzel; and a brother, Robert S. Haines.
He is survived by his son, Richard “Rick” Haines of Augusta; daughters, Debbie Harding, Vicki Haines, Patsy A. Haines, all of Augusta, and Brenda K. Haines of Capon Bridge; 8 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; 5 foster children; a brother, William Haines of Zionsville, Ind.; and a sister, Phyllis Carr of Williamsport, Md.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, June 3, 2022, at 2 p.m. at McKee Funeral Home Chapel, Augusta, with Pastor Tim Bailey officiating. Interment will be in Ebenezer Cemetery, Romney.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, 7 to 9 p.m.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta.
