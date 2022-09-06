John Wilson Hite, 67, of Bloomery, passed away on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, at his home.
John was born on Sept. 14, 1954, in Winchester, Va., the son of the late Harry W. and Anna Omps Hite. He was a 1972 graduate of Hampshire High School and member of the Ebenezer Christian Church in Gore, Va. He was a 3rd generation sawmill operator for the family business, J.D. Hite & Sons in Bloomery, and worked for 21 years at S.J. Morse Co. in Capon Bridge. John enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, West Virginia Mountaineers, being at the river and being with his family, especially his grandkids.
John married Deborah K. Christian Hite on Feb. 14, 1985, at the Ebenezer Christian Church in Gore, Va.
Surviving with is wife of 37 years is a son, Nathan A. Hite (Casey) of Augusta; 2 daughters, Bethany M. Crouse (Christopher) of Slanesville and Stefanie K. Loyd (Ben) of Berryville, Va.; 2 sisters, Judy A. Hite of Bloomery and Kay Hite Strosnider of Stephens City, Va.; 4 grandchildren, John C. Crouse, Daniel J. Crouse, Jacob A. Hite and Gracie L. Hite; and his grand do, Maggie.
A graveside service will be held in the Ebenezer Cemetery in Gore on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, at 11 a.m. Officiating will be Pastor David Omps.
Family will receive friends at Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge, on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, from 6 to 8 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Capon Bridge Library, P.O. Box 88, Capon Bridge, WV 26711.
Arrangements are by Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge.
