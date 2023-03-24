Marylou Velebir Crouch, a strong and vocal Democrat, passed away on Sunday March 19, 2023.
Marylou was born in 1948 in Washington, D.C. and raised in Northern Virginia. She was the eldest daughter of Andrew Velebir Jr. and Mary Williams Velebir. She was 75 years old.
Marylou was an alumnae of George Mason University, where she earned her Bachelors and Masters Degrees. She went on to serve as a professor with her alma mater. On June 13, 1970, she married her husband, Douglas Carter Crouch. Their shared adventures included a tour of duty with the United States Marine Corps (USMC), federal government service, George Mason University professorship, a multitude of travels around the world, and a rotation of tastings at pubs and breweries. They were wed for 52 magnificent years. They moved to Paw Paw, in 2008.
She was mother to son Derek Crouch, daughter-in-law, Carey, and a proud grandmother to grandson, Jamie, and granddaughter, Lauren. Marylou is also survived by her middle sister, Jeanne Hill, and younger sister, Elizabeth Liles. Her love extended to the vast amount of animals she cared for during her life. She leaves Trista, Storm, Fergus, Jenny and Raven, to provide comfort and companionship to Doug. She was a proud member of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR). She passes the torch of her extensive genealogy research and work to her son, Derek.
Service for Marylou Crouch will be private.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home.
