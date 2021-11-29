Ronald “Ronnie” Vernon Everett, 64, of Shanks, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, at Winchester Medical Center, Winchester, Va.
Born on Aug. 18, 1957 in Winchester, he was the son of the late Willard Everett and Eula Landis Everett Mayle.
He was employed by Frontier Communications as a cable splicer. He enjoyed riding his Harley.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Sandra Malador; an infant brother, Vernon G. Everett and his first wife, Shelia Everett.
He is survived by his wife, Karen Glaze Everett; daughters, Angela Tucker (Sean) of Rig, W.Va. and Brandy Ryder (Justin) of Clarksburg, W.Va.; a son, Brandon Everett (Breanna) of Johnstown, Pa.; stepsons, Christopher Chaney of Green Spring, Jerid Borror of Romney, Derrick Kaylor of Cresaptown, Md. and Zachary Kaylor of Cumberland, Md.; grandchildren, Andrew, Allyson and Jaxon Ryder and Lance Tucker; 3 step-grandchildren; and his siblings, Gloria Hines (Larry) of Winchester, Donna McBride (Paul) of Petersburg, Cathy Swick of Petersburg, Roxanna Judy (Dale) of Romney, Larry Everett (Pamla) of Fresno, Calif., Wendell Everett (Robin) of Moorefield, Gail Kesner (Devon) of Keyser, Troy Everett (Shelly) of Burlington, Jeffery Everett (Rhonda), George Everett of Petersburg and Christine Everett of Romney.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, at 2 p.m. at McKee Funeral Home Chapel, Augusta, with Pastor Chad Everett officiating. Interment will be in Ebenezer Cemetery, Romney.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, Dec. 1, from 7 to 9 p.m., at the funeral home.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta.
