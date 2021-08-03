Anna Elizabeth Madonna, 67, of Romney, died on Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, at the Winchester Medical Center.
Anna was born on Sept. 8, 1953, in Cumberland, Md., a daughter of the late Charles J. and Alta E. Watson Hardy. She was a 1971 graduate of Hampshire High School, worked for Ralph Haines Attorney, CVS Pharmacy, The Bank of Romney, Pulmonary Associates all of Romney, and was a court reporter for the WV Supreme Court. She was a member of Congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Romney. Anna was a wonderful cook, loved her ministry, camping and being with her family.
Anna married Victor F. Madonna on April 8, 1972, in Romney.
Surviving with her husband of 49 years is a sister, Linda J. Self (Rick) of Romney; 2 nieces, Jocelyn Thorpe of Clarksburg, W.Va. and Melanie Self of Romney; a great-niece, Kaliah Thorpe and 3 great-nephews, Kaleb Shafer, Ethan Shafer and Izaiah Thorpe.
A memorial service for Anna to be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Jehovahs Witnesses, c/o Romney Congregation https://donate.jw.org/ui/E/donate-home.html#/donate.
Arrangements are under the direction of Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge.
