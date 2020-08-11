Brooke Elizabeth Southerly, 29 of Pin Oak, died at her home on Friday, August 7, 2020.
Brooke was born March 26, 1991 in Winchester, Va., a daughter of the late Gary Eaton and Sheila Honeycutt. She worked at Rubbermaid and was a 2010 graduate of Hampshire High School. Brooke was a talented artist, enjoyed her animals and most of all loved being a mother.
Brooke married Charles A. “Chaz” Southerly, Jr. on November 12, 2015 in Winchester.
Surviving along with her husband are her3 daughters, Aries Sargent, Charlee Shae Southerly and Hailey Iris Southerly; a stepdaughter, Jaida Southerly; 3 brothers, Ryan Stryker, Noah Dean and Kyle Dean; her grandfather, Art Honeycutt and her in-laws, Charles A. Southerly, Sr. and Melinda Pugh.
A celebration of Brooke’s life will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are being handled by Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge.
