Tina Marie Tonon, 56, of Springfield, passed away at UPMC Western Maryland on Friday, June 4, 2021, at 10:48 a.m.
“Shrimp,” as her family often referred to her, was many things in her life — a free spirit, an artist, coffee connoisseur, lover of all things purple, an old soul, a green thumb, a tarot card reader, horoscope enthusiast, a Hampshire High School graduate, a story teller, a people person, and the list could go on and on. She loved thunderstorms and soaking up the sun. Tina never heard a song she couldn’t dance to or met a person she couldn’t get to smile. She had a big, bubbly personality, a fierce protective streak, a witty sense of humor, a contagious laugh, and a kind heart. Among her many titles, she was also a daughter, mother, sister, grandmother and friend.
Tina is leaving behind many who loved her — her mother, Carolyn Tonon; and her brother, Troy Tonon both of Springfield; 4 children, Jessie Welburn, Sadie Alkire (and Daniel Alkire), Sarah Welburn and Quaid Welburn; and 4 grandchildren, Aubrey Jane and Zylar Franks, Lennox and Hudson Alkire; and well, of course, her grand-dog, Gage; along with countless aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Tina was born in Bethesda, Md. in 1964, on November 23, her father’s birthday. After losing him, Peter “Tony” Tonon, when she was just 14 and spending much of her life missing him immensely, her family takes peace in knowing that she is now reunited with him. She will also be joining her grandparents, Dakota and Ted Caldwell and Lorna and Pete Tonon; her late, former love and husband, Raymond; as well as, a baby son, whom she never got to love on Earth.
Throughout her life, Tina moved back and forth between West Virginia and her other “home,” Canada, many times — often feeling like she couldn’t put roots down in either place. Tina had a “Gypsy soul.” You’d more than likely find her barefoot and in a summer dress or jeans and a flannel. She was wise, but with childlike enthusiasm. Always looking for fun and excitement, never staying anywhere for too long. Like anyone else, Tina had her struggles and hardships, but she was a member of the Oak Grove Church of the Brethren where she was baptized as a young girl. Tina was also a firm believer in “signs.” Little coincidences were never just that, everything held mystery and special meaning to Tina. She thoroughly believed that our loved ones send us messages from beyond. So, with that being said, if you’re someone who loved Tina, remember she wouldn’t want you to be sad. But if you are, make sure to look for her signs. We’re certain they’re all around.
Per Tina’s wishes, a celebration of life will be held in the fall, as that was her favorite season. In lieu of flowers, monetary donations to help the family with expenses after Tina’s sudden, unexpected death can be made to Shaffer Funeral Home in Romney. If you want to donate, but are unable to, you know Tina would think it was “pretty neat” if you’d carry out an unsolicited act of kindness for an unsuspecting someone with her in mind, instead. Thank you.
Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home, Romney.
