William R. ‘Bill’ Caldwell

William Robert “Bill” Caldwell, 71, passed away on Tuesday, April 4, 2023. He was born on Nov. 15, 1951.
Bill is preceded in death by his parents, Harold R. Caldwell and Betty L. (Iman) Caldwell; and his brother, David “Crock” Caldwell.
Surviving Bill is his wife of 49 years, DeDe J. Caldwell of Green Spring; his daughter, Tonya D. Caldwell of Moorefield; and three sisters. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Adam W. Dean and wife Sydney of Green Spring and Zachary R. Dean and wife Brianna of Augusta; his great-grandchildren, Avery L. Dean and Joseph R. Dean; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Bill was born and raised in Levels. He attended Hampshire County Schools and in his younger days, he loved canoeing and camping along the river. He was an animal lover and outdoorsman. He spent his life working with his hands, mastering drywall and carpentry. If Bill watched you do it, he could do it himself. He could do anything.
He spent his spare time working on vehicles. Bill was a MOPAR man and antique cars were his passion. More than cars however, Bill was a devoted grandfather. He loved his grandchildren and great-grandchildren more than you could ever imagine, and he will be incredibly missed by them. Bill was a loved man whose hands were always busy and whose heart was abundantly full.
All services are private.
Arrangements are by Shaffer Funeral Home, Romney.
