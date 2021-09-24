Brenda R. Johnson, 74, of Ellisville, Ill., passed away at 4:24 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, at Graham Hospital in Canton. She was born Jan. 13, 1947, in Romney, to Phillip and Virginia Mae (Racey) Jewell.
Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at Ellisville Cemetery at Ellisville. Memorials can be made to Paralyzed Veterans of America, Disabled Veterans, or Fulton County Humane Society.
Arrangements are under the direction of Sedgwick Funeral Homes, Canton.
