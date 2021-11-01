Hazel Lee (Wagoner) Buckley, 68, of Romney, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, at her residence.
Born in Burlington on Feb. 10, 1953, Hazel was the daughter of the late Lionel Laffayette Wagoner and Lillian May (Heavener) Wagoner. Besides her parents, she is preceded in death by her son, Michael F. Buckley, Jr. (d. 2012); her brothers, Junior, Woodrow and Timothy Wagoner; her sisters, Alice Nelson, Peggy Bergdoll and infant Nancy Wagoner; and by the father of her children, Michael F. Buckley, Sr.
Hazel is survived by her daughter, Bobbi Jo Buckley and special friend Dan Wright of Romney; a brother, Robert Wagoner and wife Norma of Romney; her sisters, Eva Satterfield of Martinsburg and Shirley Conard of Romney; and her grandchildren, Bridget Flanagan, Brianna Raigner and Logan Wright, all of Romney. Hazel is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Hazel attended Hampshire High School until March of 1971. Though she did not graduate with her class, she proudly earned her GED in 1989. She worked for many years at the Kenney Shoe Factory and later became a CNA at Hampshire Health Center. In 1996 she suffered a back injury which led her to her most cherished occupation of being a full-time homemaker. Hazel spent most of her life caring for others and if she were here today, she would likely tell you that her best days and memories are those that were spent with her children, family and close friends.
She was an ardent supporter of the U.S. military and in 2008 she was recognized by the Paralyzed Veterans Association as one of their top donors. She enjoyed being outside in nature in the warmer months and spent much time camping, fishing, hunting and canning. She also loved gardening and tending to her flowers, as well as bird watching. When she had to spend time indoors, she enjoyed watching her favorite shows such as Days of Our Lives, music reality shows, Disney movies, and westerns, snuggled up with her fur babies. She also enjoyed playing cards, reading, doing crossword puzzles and listening to Elvis Presley.
A graveside service will be held at a later date at St. Luke’s Cemetery (River Rd.) in Romney.
Arrangements are by Shaffer Funeral Home, Romney.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.