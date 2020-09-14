Elsie Louise Roach, 87, of Berkeley Springs, died on Thursday, Sept, 10, 2020, at the Winchester Medical Center.
A funeral service will be held at the Berkeley Baptist Church on Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, at 11 a.m. Officiating will be Rev. Joseph N. Giles, Jr. Interment will follow at the Greenway Cemetery in Berkeley Springs.
Family will receive friends at the Berkeley Baptist Church on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. and on Wednesday one hour prior to the service.
Arrangements are by the Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.