Romney, WV (26757)

Today

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to cloudy skies after midnight. Low near 50F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to cloudy skies after midnight. Low near 50F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.