Mary Magdalene “Maggie” Eye, 41, of Fisher, W.Va., formerly of Purgitsville, passed away Wed., April 7, 2021, at the Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, W.Va. Born on May 2, 1979, in Romney, she was the daughter of Robert Clay Eye, Sr. and Anita Rebecca Sions Eye of Purgitsville. A member of the Old Fields Baptist Church, she was a parent professional for many years throughout Hardy County.
Out of all the jobs and titles Maggie had, mom was her greatest and most important. There wasn’t anything she would not do for her 4 children. Maggie was always there to listen, lend a helping hand and care for others. The love Maggie had for God, her children and others was unmatched. Her children, family and friends will remember her for her true dedication to them and God.
Surviving in addition to her parents is her fiancé, Jacob Smith of Fisher; 2 daughters, Katlyn E. Tompkins (fiancé Jack Tilley) and Haylee M. Tompkins (fiancé Isaiah Skaggs) of Purgitsville; 2 sons, Landen K. Wratchford and Rylee D. Wratchford of Purgitsville; an expected grandson, Kolton I. Skaggs; 3 sisters, Sara R. Keplinger of New Creek, W.Va., Eliza M. Davis of Hedgesville, W.Va. and L. Kay DeWitt of Deer Park, W.Va.; a brother, R. Clay Eye, Jr. of Burlington; and numerous nieces, nephews, extended aunts and uncles.
Funeral services will be conducted 4 p.m. Mon., April 12, 2021, at the Old Fields Baptist Church with Pastor Dan Howard officiant. Interment will follow at the Mt. View Church Cemetery, Mt. View and Huffman Roads, Purgitsville. The family will receive friends from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Sunday at the Fraley Funeral Home Chapel, 107 Washington Street, Moorefield.
Due to the current Covid-19 restrictions, wearing of masks, temperature checks and social distancing will be required at the funeral home at all times.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Fraley Funeral Home, Moorefield.
