John Robert Martin, 81, of Winchester, Va., passed away on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at Winchester Medical Center, Winchester.
Born on Feb. 25, 1940 in Okonoko, W.Va., he was the son of the late John T. Martin and Twila Saville Martin.
He worked for Federal Mogul in shipping for 38 years.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, James Allen Martin, Harvey Earl Martin; a son, Steven Temple Martin; and his first wife, Wanda Haines Martin.
He is survived by his wife, Katherine L. Ramey Martin; sons, Dean Martin of China Grove, NC, Mike Martin of Levels and David Rush of Kingston Springs, Tenn.; daughters, Teresa Clark of Winchester, Pam Speece of Winchester, Karen Haines of Culpepper, Va. and Christine Rush of Winchester; 2 sisters, Gloria Spangle of Winchester and Barbara Wagoner of Levels; 6 grandchildren; and 6 great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Wesley Chapel Cemetery, Points.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.