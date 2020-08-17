John Puffinberger, 75, of Cross Junction, Va. died on Friday, August 14, 2020 at the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville, Va.
A funeral service will be held at the Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge, on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. Officiating will be Pastor Karen Adams. Interment will follow in the Salem Cemetery near Cross Junction.
Family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday from noon to 1:30 p.m. We ask that you maintain a 6-foot distance and wear face coverings in order to comply with state COVID-19 regulations.
Arrangements are being handled by Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge.
