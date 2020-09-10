Helene Gay "Granny" Beatty, 91, of Sweet's Lane, Fort Ashby, died Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, at UPMC, Western Maryland, Cumberland.
Born on December 8, 1928, in Detroit, Mich., she was a daughter of the late Earl Wilhelm Gerlach and Mary Frances (Charlton) Hamilton. She also was preceded in death by her stepfather, Francis "Frank" Hamilton; her first husband, William Russell Sampsell on April 8, 1963; grandson, Michael Custer and a sister, Betty Flanagan.
Mrs. Beatty was a homemaker and was Protestant by faith.
Surviving is her husband of 50 years, Bernard Vincent Beatty; 2 daughters, Teresa Ann Custer and husband Thomas of Springfield and Dinah Ann Riggleman and husband Ronnie of Fort Ashby; 5 grandchildren, April Corbin, Heath Custer, Virginia Custer, Trissha Becker and Adam Riggleman; 13 great-grandchildren, Casie, Cheyene and Dakotah Corbin, Haven and Jack Custer, Sydnee and Andrew Sager, Caiden Mueller, Garrett Baker, Alex and Grace Becker, Taylor Riggleman and Hunter Lloyd and 7 great-great grandchildren.
Friends may call at the Smith Funeral Home, Burlington Chapel, on Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, from 1 to 3 p.m.
A funeral service will be conducted immediately following the visitation at 3 p.m. with Pastor Burl Charlton officiating.
Due to the current health concerns, face masks are required and guests are asked to please observe all social distancing guidelines.
Interment will be in the Arnold Cemetery, Junction.
Arrangements are being handled by Smith Funeral Home, Burlington.
