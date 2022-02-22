Garland L. Lonas, 88, of Capon Bridge, passed away on Saturday, Feb., 19, 2022, at Hampshire Center in Romney.
Garland was born on April 9, 1933, in Winchester, Va., to the late Robert G. and Myrtle Eaton Lonas. Garland was a member of the Capon Bridge Christian Church, a former member of the Capon Bridge Vol. Fire and Rescue, and retired from National Fruit Products in Winchester after 45 years of service.
Garland married Janice E. Wolford on Oct. 16, 1954, in Hagerstown, Md.
Garland is survived by his 2 daughters, Camilla F. Thorne of Augusta and Pamela D. Sheffel of Las Vegas, Nev.; 4 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his loving wife, Janice Lonas and his sister, Janet Lonas Baker.
Arrangements are privately held.
Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Garland to the Capon Bridge Vol. Fire Company, P.O. Box 168, Capon Bridge, WV 26711.
