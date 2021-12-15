Tammy Linnet Bittinger, 58, of Paw Paw, lost her battle with breast cancer on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, at Winchester Medical Center, Winchester, Va.
Born on Sept. 23, 1963, in Winchester, she was raised by her grandparents, Katherine “Kate” Golliday and Alva “Bunk” Brown from Paw Paw.
Tammy had worked various jobs throughout her life including Omps Grocery, Martinsburg Sewing Factory, Filter Media, National Fruit, and lastly and her most favorite, as a secretary at Springfield- Green Spring Elementary School.
Tammy married the love of her life, Dennis Bittinger of Paw Paw, on Sept. 28, 1985. Where you would see the one, the other wasn’t very far. They had 3 children, Kristy, Justin (Jenna) and Travis, which were her pride and joy. Tammy absolutely adored her family and enjoyed spending as much time as possible with them.
She is also survived by her siblings, Ronnie Brown of Slanesville, Bill Brown of Myrtle Beach, SC, Mike Brown of Paw Paw, Theresa Ours of Bunker Hill, W.Va., Randy Irvin, Bunker Hill, Freda Brown of Paw Paw, Cheryl Miller of Winchester, Karen Van de Laar of Cross Junction, Va., and Robin Carter of Richmond, Va. She was preceded in death by 2 brothers, Wayne and Terry Brown.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, at 12 p.m. at Hope Christian Church, Augusta, with Pastor David Bradfield officiating. Interment will be in Island Hill Cemetery, Paw Paw.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, from 6 to 8 p.m., at the church and 1 hour prior to the service on Friday.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, www.stjude.org.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.