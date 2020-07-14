Susan Louise Alpaugh, 72, of Romney, passed away Saturday, July 11, 2020 at her residence while surrounded by family.
Born May 9, 1948 in Chicago, Ill., she was the daughter of the late Larry Douglas White and Betty Louise Johnson. Besides her parents, Susan is preceded in death by her brother, Larry D. White, II.
Susan is survived by her husband of 47 years, Charles W. Alpaugh of Romney; 1 son, Charles W. Alpaugh, II (Kellie) of Bristow, Va.; 1 daughter, Rhonda S. Plummer (John) of Delray; 5 grandchildren, Christy L. Hoffman (Jesse), Wesley K. Hoffman (Heather), Rachel M. Sabo (James), Amber M. Burow and Justin P. Burow. She is also survived by 6 great-grandchildren, Wyatt, Julian, Landon, Radleigh, Junior and Connor.
In 2003 after completing a fulfilling life working in Northern Virginia, Susan and her husband Corky moved to Romney to live out the remainder of their retirement. Susan didn’t stay retired very long. She joined the American Legion Post 91 as an active member of the Ladies Auxiliary and was also an Avon representative to many Hampshire County residents.
Anyone who knew Susie knew about her family. She was the glue that kept everyone together. Officially she was Susan, to her husband she was Sue, to her friends she was Susie, to her kids she was Mom, but to everyone else, she was Mammy. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Funeral arrangements will be private.
Please consider making memorial contributions in Susan’s name to Hospice of the Panhandle, 278 North High St., Romney, WV 26757
Arrangements are being handled by Shaffer Funeral Home, Romney.
