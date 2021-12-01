Shirley Veach, 69, of Purgitsville, took her wings on Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, at Winchester Medical Center, Winchester, Va.
Shirley took her illness in stride, seldom complained and was determined to win until the very end.
She was a graduate of Hampshire High, Class of 1971 and had worked at Kinney Shoe Factory.
Born on April 22, 1952, in Kirby, she was the daughter of the late Lester F. Funk and Ethel R. (Hott) Funk.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by 2 sisters, Helen Timbrook and Anna Combs.
Surviving is her husband, Gary M. Veach; 2 sons, Andrew Veach (Julitha) and Daniel Veach (Kandilyn), all of Purgitsville; a grandson, to be born in January, Nathaniel Henson; 8 siblings, Ersel Funk (Iris) of Romney, Frances Davis of Kirby, Catherine Ludwig of Baker, Dorothy High of Slanesville, Robert Funk of Elkins, Eugene Funk (Margie) of Augusta, Roy Funk (Kay) of Romney and Wanda Hott (Steve) of Kirby; and 2 special nieces, Susan Bateman and Crystal Rexrode of Kirby.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, at 12 p.m. at McKee Funeral Home Chapel, Romney, with Pastor Jed Metzler and Charles Sulser officiating. Interment will be in Shoemaker Cemetery, Purgitsville.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, from 6 to 8 p.m., at the funeral home.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Romney.
