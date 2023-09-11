Douglas Boyd Rodgers, Sr., 62, of Augusta, passed away on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, at his residence.
Born on Sept. 12, 1960, in Petersburg, he was the son of the late Edwin Rodgers and Ethel (Pratt) Rodgers.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Casey Rodgers; 2 brothers; and 2 sisters.
He is survived by his sons, Adam Rodgers of Capon Bridge, Douglas “D.J.” Rodgers of Levels and Brent Rodgers of Augusta; his siblings, Clayton Rodgers, Dallas Rodgers, Richard Rodgers, Robert “Bob” Rodgers, Dawn Rodgers, Mary Hedrick and Pat Slifer; and 8 grandchildren.
He was a loving father and grandfather and enjoyed motorcycles and cars.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023, at 1 p.m. at McKee Funeral Home, Augusta, with Pastor Brad Taylor officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior. Interment will be in Maple Hill Cemetery, Petersburg.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family to help with expenses.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta.
