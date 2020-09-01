Harold Wayne Dewey, 81, of Augusta, passed away on Monday, August 31, 2020 at his residence.
Born on November 2, 1938 in Bethel, Vermont, he was the son of the late Carroll Erenesto Dewey and Eva Brink Dewey/Mylott.
Funeral services will be private. Interment will be in Fairview Cemetery, Bethel, Vermont.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.