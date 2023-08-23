The Reverend Frank Edward Bourner, 91, died on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, at his home in Creedmoor, NC. He was born in Huntington, W.Va. on Sept. 4, 1931, to Edward and Evah Bourner.
Arrangements are by Sossamon Funeral Home of Creedmoor.
