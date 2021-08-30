Edward C. Kline, Sr., 73, passed away peacefully at home in Romney, on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Linda S. “Sue” Kline; 2 sons, Edward C. Kline, Jr. (wife Stacey Christian) of Virginia and John W. Kline (wife Davina Holliday) also of Virginia. Edward is also survived by 3 brothers; 9 sisters; 8 grandchildren; and 3 great-grandchildren. He is also predeceased by a brother.
Edward was born on June 6, 1948, in Gore, Va., to Victor Chester Kline and Ruth Elizabeth Kerns Kline. He married his wife, Linda S. Feathers, on July 19, 1971. He served in the U.S. Army in the late 60’s. He was a truck driver from 1978 to 2017. Edward will be sadly missed by his family and friends.
A private memorial service with military honors for family and friends will be held at his home. The family would like to extend a special thanks and words of appreciation to Hospice of The Panhandle.
Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home, Romney.
