Helen (Brill) Mason, 74, formerly of Yellow Spring, passed away Tuesday, May 30, 2023, while living in Arizona.
Helen was born March 17, 1949, the daughter of the late Marvin W. “Boone” Brill and the late Myrtle Pennington Brill. She attended Hampshire High School and graduated from Havre De Grace High School, Havre De Grace, Md., class of 1968.
She is survived by a daughter, Marianne Mason of Arizona; and a son, Kenny Mason of Augusta, Ga. She is also survived by a sister, Pearl “Sissy” Downing; and a brother, George W. Brill, both from Yellow Spring. One brother Eddie “Tinker” Brill preceded her in death.
No arrangements are known at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.