Charles Edwin Price, 84, of Charles Town, passed away Saturday, July 30, 2022, at his home while surrounded by his loving family and under the care of Hospice. Born June 17, 1938, in Jacksonville, Fla., he was the son of the late Charles Willie Price and Nellie Ganoe.
Charles had retired from the Air National Guard and had worked for Loudoun County Schools as a custodian. He loved his family, children, cats, playing music and being outdoors.
He is survived by his wife, Joyce Virginia Ashby Price; 2 sons, Charles Willie Price, of Charles Town, and Brooks R. Price, and wife Shannon, of Winchester; 2 daughters, Brenda L. Burke, and husband Alfred, of Berkeley Springs, and Cherokee Moshier, and husband Rusty, of Charles Town; 10 grandchildren, Arthur Watson, Christopher Watson, George Burke, Jason Watson, Rachael Wilt, Amy Wilt, Wyatt Moshier, Ryan Price, Kaitlin Davis and Roen Moshier; and 3 great-grandchildren, Logan, Isabella and Brooklyn.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by 2 sons, Craig A. Price and Ryan C. Price.
A funeral service will be held 11 a.m., Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, at the Jefferson Chapel Funeral Home. Interment will be in the Edge Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, at the Chapel.
Arrangements are by Jefferson Chapel Funeral Home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.