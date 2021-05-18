Robert N. “Bob” Branson, 94, of Baker, left this world peacefully to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, May 16, 2021, at his residence.
Born on April 5, 1927, in Lost River, W.Va., he was the son of the late George Holmes Branson and Mildred L. Haas Branson.
There will be no family visitation, but those wishing to pay their respects and sign a guestbook, may do so on Wednesday, May 19, 2021, from noon to 6 p.m. at McKee Funeral Home, Baker.
Graveside services for all who wish to attend will be held on Thursday, May 20, 2021, at 5 p.m. at Greenwood Cemetery, Lost River, with Pastor Heather Rogers and family members presiding.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Lost River United Methodist Church, c/o Rebecca Funkhouser, 86 Bottom Rd., Mathias, WV 26812.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Baker.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.