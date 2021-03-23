Sally Lynn Smith, 29 days old, of Moorefield, was called home to our loving God on Sun., March 21, 2021, at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown.
Born Feb. 20, 2021, in Cumberland, Md., she was the daughter of John Smith and Melissa Hillen. She is also survived by maternal grandparents, Dale and Amy Hillen; paternal grandfather, Richard Smith; 4 sisters, Justice Hillen, Autumn Smith, Nicki Lee and Paige Smith; 2 brothers, Scott Smith and Joshua Smith; 2 nieces, Enedy Hillen and Addelynn Lee; uncles James and wife Kimberly Smith and Ryan Lothian; aunts, Andria and husband Tommy Kelleher and Erin and husband John Augustyniak; maternal great-aunt, Phyllis Lewis; maternal great-uncle, Roger and wife June Everett; paternal great-aunt, Sheryl Bowen; paternal great-uncles, John and wife Connie Scamehorn and Abby and Wayne Mensinger and many cousins. She was preceded in death by grandmothers Sally Hillen and Lynn Lothian and great-uncle Scott Bowen.
Sally Lynn was loved by so many and in her 29 days here on earth she was able to bring unity and love to thousands with her story of love, strength and faith. Her 29 days changed the lives of her parents forever by teaching how relationships can grow closer, forgiveness can happen, and unity as one in Christ can produce so much more love. A celebration of life will be held at a later date and will be posted on her page Sally Lynn Fights, We Fight. She didn’t lose this fight, she won Jesus Christ and that is victory.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to a foundation that Sally Lynn’s parents are setting up in her name to provide a place to stay and meals for families whose children are hospitalized.
Arrangements are under the direction of Elmore Funeral Home, Moorefield.
