Janet L. Buckley, 75, of Romney, passed away on Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, at her residence.
Born on Jan. 29, 1946, in Hampshire Co., she was the daughter of the late Roy W. Wolford and Frances V. Sirk Wolford.
She was preceded in death by 2 sisters, Dorothy and JoAnn Wolford.
She retired as a secretary for the WV State Schools for the Deaf and the Blind. She was a member of the Romney Presbyterian Church, Romney Order of the Eastern Star, #84, where she was a Past Worthy Matron, and the Romney Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She enjoyed cardinals, hummingbirds and collecting Longaberger baskets.
She is survived by her husband, Elmer “Gene” Eugene Buckley; 2 sons, Allen Buckley (Laura) and Jeff Buckley (Debbie), both of Romney; a brother, Roy D. Wolford; a sister, Shirley Hartman; grandchildren, Angela Pyles and Justin Buckley; step-grandchildren, Laray Dotson and Eric Linville; and great-grandchild, Alexia Pyles.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Romney.
