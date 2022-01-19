We are sad to announce that on Jan. 14, 2022, John Russell Delaney of Romney, passed away. Mr. Delaney was 92 years old at the time of his death. He was born and raised in Grafton, W.Va., but moved to Maryland after marrying the love of his life, Bettie Lou (Pratt) Delaney, where he worked for the Federal Government as a Boiler Operator at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Washington, D.C. He subsequently retired in 1984 and moved back to West Virginia settling in Romney where he lived out the rest of his life.
Mr. Delaney was predeceased by his parents, George Samuel Delaney and Rebecca (Purkey) Delaney; his wife, Bettie Lou (Pratt) Delaney; his son, John Michael Delaney; and his daughter, Sharon Kay Kirby (Delaney). He is survived by his sons, Steven Allen Delaney of Augusta and Rob Delaney and his wife, Glenda Jean (Reiser) Delaney of Owings, Md. Additionally, Mr. Delaney is survived by his siblings, Sandra Lou Delaney, of Waynesboro, Pa., Rosemary Goss of San Antonio, Texas and William Delaney of Centreville, Md.
Mr. Delaney served in the United States Army for 3 years and was honorably discharged. His marriage to his wife lasted almost 70 years but was interrupted by the sudden death of his long-time love and partner. Among Mr. Delaney’s many passions was his love for fishing, especially on the Chesapeake Bay in Maryland. Vegetable gardening was also a passion and he loved to show-off his hard worked bounty. However, he loved his family above everything else in his life and was always there to resolve problems and other issues requiring his personal involvement and care.
Mr. Delaney was a member of Covenant Baptist Church in Romney, where he – as a devout Christian – was very active and involved in church activities not only in donating funds to complete projects, but also in assisting with the upkeep and maintenance of the church property via his personal commitment and involvement. He especially loved working on the landscapes in keeping the church grounds looking beautiful and he did this when he was 80 years old. His commitment didn’t end there, as he became a member of the Hampshire County Gideon’s organization in which he also spent many hours carrying out their ministry’s mission. His generosity and commitment to Jesus Christ had no limitations. He also helped several charities and Christian organizations by donating funds to further their cause. As a Gideon, he spent many hours supplying and distributing Bibles to schools, nursing homes, hospitals, churches, and even some college campuses where he testified to students about the covenant God made through His son, Jesus Christ. Needless to say, Mr. Delaney’s faith was unquestionably strong not only in his generosity, but also in his words. He wore a hat with the words printed on it that stated his love for Jesus, which left no doubt that he was a Christian. He will be greatly missed by those that knew him. Heaven has opened its doors and he has been welcomed by his savior, Jesus Christ.
Please be advised that Mr. Delaney requested no funeral visitation or service. At his request, he will be cremated.
Inurnment will be at the West Virginia National Cemetery in Grafton.
Any donations in Mr. Delaney’s name should be sent to The Hampshire Gideon’s, P.O. Box 240, Romney, WV 26757.
Condolences can be left at Donald G. Ford Funeral Home.
