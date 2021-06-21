John Joseph Costantino, born Aug. 19, 1960, in Islip, NY, to Constance Martin and Giachino Constantino, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by many loved ones on Thursday, June 17, 2021, with his wife Winona and her children.
He is preceded in death by his first wife, Deborah (Cookie) and his parents, including his stepdad, Sam.
Surviving are 2 daughters, Jackie (Eric) and Julie (Eddie); a brother, Michael (Janeen); and 3 sisters, Debbie, Janet and Laura; and many grandchildren. He also leaves behind step-children Chrissy (Terry), Tabby (Keith), Billy (Bridget) and Candice (Cj); along with many step-grandchildren that loved him dearly as their own Poppy. John also left behind a dog, Paco, that he had a love/hate relationship with.
John was loved by all, he never met a stranger and had a smile that could light a room. He loved baking and serving the community, as he owned Royalicious Bagel Bakery in Charles Town and Winchester. He loved to travel, especially with his wife, Winona. He enjoyed camping and riding the golf cart, hand in hand with his wife. He loved taking trips and being with his family, spending time with his grandchildren, enjoying all the small things in life and was ecstatic about becoming a great-grandfather of 2.
A service to celebrate John's life will be held on Wednesday, June 23, at the Capon Bridge United Methodist Church at 4 p.m. Officiating will be Pastor Alanna McGuinn.
Arrangements are under the direction of Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.