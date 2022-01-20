Jerry K. Smith, 77, of Slanesville, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, at Winchester Medical Center, Winchester, Va.
Born on July 25, 1944, in Romney, he was the son of the late Marshall Smith and Velma Alkire Smith.
He retired from Perry Engineering.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Karen E. Smith, in 1999; brothers, Odell, Wallace, Voyne and Durane Smith; and sisters, Mavis Potter and Eva Collis.
He is survived by daughters, Kelly Hiett (Merle) of Paw Paw and Tracie Keiter (Doug) of Bloomery; and granddaughter, Kirsten Hiett.
All services will be private and handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.