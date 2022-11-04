John Q. Shreve

John Quenton Shreve, 50, of Romney, passed away at Winchester Medical Center on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. He was born on July 25, 1972, in Great Falls, Va., to the late Harvey C. Shreve and Linda E. Holloway Eberman.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Harvey “Clemmie” Shreve, Sr. and Gettie Kimble Shreve; and by his maternal grandparents, John M. Holloway and Patricia Downes Holloway. John is also preceded in death by a sister-in-law, Rhonda L. Neahusan; and by his fathers-in-law, John J. Hanekamp and Ronald R. Horn.
John is survived by his loving wife of 18 years, Johnna A. Hanekamp Shreve. They married on July 17, 2004. Surviving along with his wife are 2 daughters, Allison B. Shreve (boyfriend Esteban Valdez) and Savannah A. Shreve; a grandson, Lisandro; and a granddaughter, Yareli. He is also survived by his constant companions, his bulldogs Scout and Wrecker. He also leaves 2 brothers, W. Anthony Sites (Crystal) and Phillips Sites; his mother-in-law, Carol A. Horn; 2 sisters-in-law, Sonya Merritt (Jason) and Donna Immel (Scott); and his stepfather, Tom Eberman; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and multiple generations of Shreve cousins.
John was a graduate of Texas A&M College with a degree in Marine Biology. He had worked a number of years along the gulf coast as a commercial deep-sea diver doing underwater welding.
A memorial service for John will be held on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, at Shaffer Funeral Home in Romney beginning at 1 p.m. followed by visitation until 3 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial contribution in John’s memory to Hospice of the Panhandle, 278 North Main St., Romney, WV 26757.
Arrangements are by Shaffer Funeral Home, Romney.
