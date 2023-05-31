Gary T. Kidner

Gary Truman Kidner, 80, of Romney, passed away on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at his residence.
Born on Oct. 17, 1942, he was the son of the late Juanita Smoot.
He was a graduate of Romney High School, Class of 1960. He worked at Houser’s Exxon before joining the U.S. Army and serving two years in Germany. He came home from the military and married the love of his life, Susie Saville and started a family. He worked at Southern States in Winchester, Va. and Mt. Top Truck Stop before his employment with Harry Ginevan where he became a Master Electrician. His trade served him well and he used his skill at Del Construction, Central Hampshire P.S.D. and for the Hampshire Co. Board of Education where he retired after 16 years. He never met a stranger and enjoyed talking to everyone he met.
Along with his mother, he was preceded in death by 2 sisters, Jean Smoot and Betty Sue Loy; and a brother, Joseph Smoot.
He is survived by his wife, Susie (Saville) Kidner; son Steve Kidner (Leah) of Augusta; daughter Jennifer Shaffer of Romney; his siblings, David Smoot (Becky Marsh) of Romney, John Smoot (Barbara) of Stephens City, Va. and Becky Baker (Ronnie) of Romney; grandchildren, Sarah, Makayla and Mackenzie; and 2 great-grandchildren, Reagan and Gracelynn.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, June 2, 2023, at 1 p.m. at McKee Funeral Home Chapel, Augusta, with Pastor Denzil Davis officiating. Interment will be in Ebenezer Cemetery, Romney.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, June 1, 2023, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta.
