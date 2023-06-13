Keith D. Lambert, Jr.

Keith Dale Lambert, Jr., 62, of Levels, passed away on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at Dawn View Nursing Home, Fort Ashby.
Born on April 30, 1961 in Romney, he was the son of Keith Dale Lambert, Sr. and Elizabeth Lambert and the late Olive Dora Montgomery Lambert Jamerson and Keith Jamerson.
Keith was a graduate of Hampshire High School, Class of 1980. He retired from Shockey Pre-Cast after 27 years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, collecting knives and hunting stuff. He loved John Deere, camo, blue jean bibs, and like a true West Virginian, Mt. Dew. But most of all he loved Braiden, his family and the farm.
Along with his mother, he was preceded in death by his grandparents, James Mason Lambert, Elma Lambert, Sam Montgomery, Virginia Montgomery and a sister, Ashley Lambert.
He is survived by his siblings, Lorie Haslacker (Robert, Jr.), Dora Martin (Mike) of Levels, Candy Wray (Ron), Doug Kesecker of Pennsylvania, Diana Philps (Tom), Danny Harzarik (Tammy) and Christina Blough (Paul) of Maryland.
Keith was known as “Dad” to Braiden and “Uncle” to his many nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta.
