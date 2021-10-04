Eugene Miller Saville, Sr., 81, of Romney, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at Hampshire Memorial Hospital.
Born March 14, 1940, in Romney, he was the son of the late Glenn Eugene and Georgieanna Katherine (Corbin) Saville. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Ralph Fulmer and Katherine (Long) Saville and Harry “Mose” Miller and Viola K. (Pancake) Corbin; a sister, Donna Rae (Saville) Puffinberger; and an uncle, Rocky Saville.
Survivors include his wife, Peggy Jo (Hott) Saville; 3 daughters, Taulanna Marie Judy (Brian) of Romney, Tyra Dee Voit (Douglas) of Romney and Tisha Kay Rae Saville of Hagerstown, Md.; a son, Eugene M. Saville, Jr. “E.J.” (Karen) of Puerto Rico; 8 grandchildren, Woody Coe (Tiffany) of Martinsburg, W.Va., Ryan Saville of Berkeley Springs, W.Va., Joslyn Schoeman (Daniel) of Slanesville, Travis Voit (Karina) of Ranson, W.Va., Brianna Judy (Nick) of Romney, Will Voit of Romney, Emily Black (Matt) of Martinsburg, W.Va. and Elissa Turmezi (Christian) of Alexandria, Va. Eugene is also survived by 2 brothers, Robbie J. Saville of Romney and Roger Paul Saville (Darlene) of Points; 2 sisters, Brenda McCalanaham of Romney and Amber Messick of Springfield; 2 uncles, Donnie Saville (Peggy) of Kearneysville, W.Va. and Hank Saville (Sue) of Romney; and a very special niece, Miss Tessa Kelly (Adam) of Shallotte, NC.
Gene graduated from Romney High School Class of ‘59. He joined the service (Army) in ‘59 and served through ‘62. He was stationed in Fort Hood, Texas and later went to Germany. Gene married Peggy Jo Hott on April 11, 1960.
Gene was employed by GTE from 1968-1993 and a member of the local IBEW 2035. After retiring he had his own business, Saville Communications and Carpentry. He joined the Masonic Lodge Clinton #86 in 1984. He was a member of the Scottish Rites, 32nd°, located in Cumberland, Md. He was a member of Christ Community Church of Augusta with Don Kesner as his pastor. He loved to hunt and fish all of his life and took his children and grandchildren, too. He enjoyed his grandchildren and felt blessed to watch all of his great-grandchildren grow. They always brought a smile to his face and an immense amount of joy to his heart.
Gene will be dearly missed and we look forward to the day we will be reunited with him in Heaven.
Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Ebenezer Cemetery in Romney with Pastor Don Kesner officiating. Military honors will be accorded by the U.S. Army Honor Guard and the American Legion Fort Cumberland Post 13 Honor Guard.
Arrangements are by Shaffer Funeral Home, Romney.
