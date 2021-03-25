William (Bill) Garnet Lynch, 96, of League City, Texas passed away Sat., March 6, 2021, at Clear Lake Heartis Assisted Living Facility.
Born on Feb. 4, 1925, he was the son of John Will and Angie Leigh Lynch.
Bill was a resident of Romney from 1957 to 1969, working at Allegany Ballistics Laboratory, in the early Polaris Rocket Program. He was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Romney serving as a deacon and singing in the choir. Bill in the early 60s chaired the Heart Fund Drive, was a member of the Lion’s Club and Jaycees. Bill also served on Romney’s City Council.
Upon his retirement with Hercules Polymer Division, Bill and wife Marion (Kib) Lynch, moved to League City, Texas to be closer to their daughters, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Bill spent retirement traveling, reading, active in the church and spending lots of time with his family.
He is preceded in death by his parents, 2 sisters, his wife of 50 years Kib Lynch. He is survived by his daughters, Mary Leigh Wicks and Susan James; 3 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. Memorials may be made to St. Jude’s Hospital or Wounded Warrior Project.
