Susan Jean “Frog” Zuniga, 70, of Shanks, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, at Hampshire Memorial Hospital.
Born Nov. 2, 1951, in Romney, she was the daughter of the late Carl Edward Hott and Effie Mae (Doddrill) Hott. Besides her parents, Frog is preceded in death by her husband, Armando “Tex” Zuniga (d. 1999); her brothers, James Sloan Hott and Sampson Hott; her sisters, Patricia Sanchez, Mary Ellen Alt, and her twin, Sally Nazelrod; a niece that was like a daughter to her, Debra Hott; and a special grandson, David W. Wolford.
Frog is survived by her son, Charles E. Zuniga of Bunker Hill; her daughter, Peggy Sue Zuniga; her grandchildren, Carter R. Zuniga, Trenton R. Zuniga, Katana Shoemaker, Levi Whetzel, Jay Kinder and Viktor Kinder; her great-grandchildren, Mason Clower and Maverick Shoemaker. Frog is also survived by her sisters, Barbara Baker of Slanesville and Dolores Doman of Capon Bridge; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Frog had a work ethic that served her well. Long hours and hard, physical work were not foreign to her. She was a familiar sight working in the kitchen at Shirley’s Diner (Romney Diner) for 20+ years. Frog never met a stranger and made friends easily. She had a characteristic of saying things that were not anticipated (filter issues) and she could be very funny. She had many pleasures — an avid Dallas Cowboy’s fan, her critters, crossword puzzles, TV (a good horror movie), and above all, her family. There was no substitute for her children and grandchildren. Her dedication and love of her family was paramount and she leaves a sizable empty spot in the hearts of those who loved her.
A celebration of Frog’s life will be held on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, from 5 till 7 p.m. at Shaffer Funeral Home in Romney. All are welcome to attend.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial contribution in Susan’s name to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (aspca.org/ways-to-give) or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital (www.stjude.org).
Arrangements are by Shaffer Funeral Home, Romney.
