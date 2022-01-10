Addie C. Wood, 99, of Romney, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, at the home of her daughter and son-in-law.
Born on Jan. 7, 1923, on Poe Run, Randolph Co., Elkins, W.Va, she was the daughter of the late Arvia L. and Ressie Shoemaker Canfield.
Addie grew up in a large and loving family and she showed this love to everyone she met. She was a “Grandma” to most everyone. She always had a hug and smile for you. If she knew your birthday or special event in your life, you could expect to receive a card from her. If you came to her house, you never went home hungry and was always invited to her table.
Her church, Little Capon Baptist, was so important to her. As a faithful member, she played a great role there over the years, serving as Sunday School teacher, VBS craft leader, involved with the youth, and up until the last 7 years was the greeter for the church. She held several offices on the local and association level of the Women’s group. She was on a Farm Service Agency committee and a member of the Farm Bureau. She took an active part in the local FFA program and was chosen as a Honorary Member of the local chapter. She was so happy and proud to say that her and her husband, Hubert, had 4 generations of members in the family in this program.
Addie was preceded in death by her husband, Hubert Wood, on Sept. 4, 1997; 2 daughter-in-laws, Sharon Wood and Charlotte Wood; 1 granddaughter, Jessica M. Thompson; 4 sisters, Edythe Curtis, Rachel G. Hyre Mason, Inez Walton, B. Lorrayne Lawson, and 2 brothers, A. Clyde Canfield and Denzil G. Canfield.
Surviving are 1 sister, Geraldine Brinsfield, San Diego, Calif.; 1 brother, Melvin Canfield, Slanesville; 1 sister-in- law, Betty Canfield, Stevensburg, Va.; 3 sons, Richard C. Wood of Slanesville, Ronald K. Wood, Sr. of Romney and Norval L. Wood (Dottie) of Shanks; a daughter, Sandra R. Daugherty (Roger) of Romney; a very special niece which was raised as their daughter, Carolyn S. Martin of Romney; 9 grandchildren, Roxie Crosbie (Mike), Becky Bohrer (Philip), Teresa Thorne (Darren), Kevin Daugherty (Christine), Melissa (Forrest) Alderman, Julie Hartman, Jamie Vittorio, Ron Wood (Holly) and Joshua Wood; 13 great-grandchildren, Rachel McBride, Paige (Tanner) McNeely, Sarah (Shane) King, Hunter (Samantha) Thorne, Logan (Katie) Alderman, Madison, Cora, Connor, Makayla, Ryan, Olivia, Landon and Courtney; and 2 great-great-grandchildren, Gracelyn and Magnolia.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, at 2 p.m. at McKee Funeral Home Chapel, Augusta, with Pastor Tony Baker officiating. Interment will be in Ebenezer Cemetery, Romney.
The family will receive friends from noon until time of service on Tuesday.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Little Cacapon Baptist Church, c/o Sandra Daugherty, 2254 Little Cacapon Rd., Romney, WV 26757 or Hospice of the Panhandle, 330 Hospice Lane, Kearneysville, WV 25430.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.