Robert Dewey “Bobby” Walker, 79, of Wardensville, died on Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, at Winchester Medical Center.
A funeral service was held at Loy-Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Wardensville, on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. Officiating was Pastor Brent Smith. Interment followed at Greenfield Cemetery near Wardensville. Military honors were accorded by the United States Army.
Arrangements are by Loy-Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Wardensville.
