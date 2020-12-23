Richard Lee Grace, 78, of Springfield, died peacefully with his family by his side on Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, at UPMC Western Maryland in Cumberland, Md.
He is the son of the late Walter Lee Grace, Jr. and Vauda Marie Good Grace.
Richard is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Juanita M. “Needy Mae” Grace; 2 sons, Darren Grace (wife Kim) of Romney and Dwayne Grace of Springfield; his daughter, Ann Merkel (husband Wes) of Springfield; a brother, William “Bill” Grace (wife Cleona) of Capon Bridge; a sister, Beverly Whittington of Vienna, W.Va.; 6 grandchildren, Heather Spiker (husband Tyler), McKenna Chaney (husband Isaiah), Matthew Merkel, Parker Grace, Adriane DiCamillo and Kelsey Miller; 7 great-grandchildren, Riley, Jacob, Olivia, Natalie, Grason, Nylia, Brettley and many other loving family members.
Richard was born in Cumberland and was raised, and spent his entire life, in Springfield. He graduated from Romney High School with the Class of 1961 where he hooked up with a cute little girl he had known most of his life. He and Needy Mae became high school sweethearts, dated for 8 years, and married in 1965. Soon after, they started their family with Ann coming along, then Darren, and Dwayne.
To say Richard was active in Springfield would be a sizable understatement. He started working at his dad’s store (Grace’s General Store which was also the post office) as soon as he was able to make change and count money. Many remember the days of a .25 cent slice of cheese, oysters at Christmas time, and those who loafed on the porch chewing tobacco and telling tales. As Richard got older and assumed total responsibility for the store, he ran it like his dad did. Often times people didn’t have any money and they would leave something of value to be redeemed later, some left nothing at all and ran a tab. Never was anyone turned away. When the store closed in the 90s, there were accounts that had never been paid, but that was okay with Richard and all was forgiven.
He gave of himself in many ways. He was a life-time member of the Springfield Volunteer Fire Department and served in every capacity there was. Richard was responsible for the first Fireman’s Parade, the Fireman’s Carnival, sold Easter flowers, and every kind of fundraiser there was to support the fire department. He was a life-long member of the ruritan and the Springfield United Methodist Church. Everyone and everything mattered to Richard. Details that would have been so easy to let slide were always attended to by Richard. Whatever needed doing at the church, Richard would do.
Richard also had a 20-year career as a Hampshire County school bus driver. He hauled thousands of kids over the years from Springfield, Green Spring, Capon Bridge and surrounding areas. It is said that one who loves what they do, never spends a day at work. That was Richard and his greenhouse operation. Fall mums, Christmas wreaths, and seasonal flowers were all popular offerings for many years. Many of us looked forward to the signs going up in the front yard announcing their availability. Many remember Richard setting up shop on the corner selling his treasures and the socializing that went along with the operation. If the subject of children or grandchildren came up, Richard was always ready with his wallet full of photographs.
If you wanted to know anything about Springfield, Richard was the man to ask. He loved his town, it’s history, old photographs, and many tales about its residents, past and present. Listening to Richard recall the last 70+ years of life in Springfield easily made one wish to have the ability to go back in time and visit. Richard was truly a mainstay of Springfield, a loving husband, father, friend and will be truly missed.
It is Richard’s wish to have a memorial service at his beloved Springfield United Methodist Church and to have his ashes scattered over his parent’s graves at Springfield Hill Cemetery. These events will occur at an unspecified date when all can gather together as we used to do.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a contribution in Richard’s memory to Springfield United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 183, Springfield, WV 26763 or Springfield Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 370, Springfield, WV 26763.
Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home, Romney.
