Elaine Darr Tomkins, 80, of Cincinnati, Ohio, passed away on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020.
Born in Romney, on November 13, 1939, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Thelma (Henderson) Darr.
Funeral service was provided by T.P White Funeral Home from Cincinnati, OH, and McKee Funeral Home from Augusta.
