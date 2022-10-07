William R. McNeill

William Raymond McNeill, 82, of Suffolk, Va., passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. He was born on March 24, 1940, to the late William Rene and Mary Catherine McNeill.
Raymond graduated from Suffolk High School in 1958 and as a young man was a member and vice president of the Hi-Y Club. He served his country well during the Vietnam Era. Once home, he attended Old Dominion University. He also attended The Apprentice School at the Newport News Shipbuilding. Raymond went on to work at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard as a Planner and Estimator. He enjoyed his job and the opportunities it provided for him to travel. Raymond was a proud member of the NRA and American Legion. He was also a member of Westminister Reformed Presbyterian Church. He was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying hunting, fishing, and hiking. He loved his family and will be dearly missed.
He is preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Virginia McNeill; children, Rodney McNeill, Jonathan Craig McNeill and Catherine “Cathy” Batten (Scott); grandchildren, Bryson, Hannah, Randy, Jonathan, Kayli-Ann, Jack, Seth and Erin; great-grandchild, Ben; sisters, Sara Ware and Mary “Sudie” Turner; and numerous other loving family and friends.
A funeral service was held on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, at R.W. Baker & Company Funeral Home and Crematory, Suffolk. A procession to Meadowbrook Memorial Gardens followed.
Arrangements are by R.W. Baker & Company Funeral Home and Crematory.
