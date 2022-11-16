Bonnie L. (Smith) Long

Bonnie Lee (Smith) Long, 89, of Romney, passed away on Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, at Hampshire Memorial Hospital.
Born May 7, 1933, in Pleasant Dale, she was the daughter of the late Paul Pepper Smith and Enola (Martin) Smith. Besides her parents, Bonnie is preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Dr. Garrett I. Long, Jr. (d. Feb. 28, 2021); a grandson, Jesse F. Long; and by her sister, Gloria Ray (Smith) Johnston.
Bonnie graduated from Shepherd College in May of 1955 with a degree in Elementary Education. She was a long-term member of the Romney Presbyterian Church where she was a choir director for over 50 years. She loved music, traveling, volunteering with different organizations, and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Bonnie is survived by her son, Dr. G. I. Long, III; her daughter, Kitty Blue Kiser; 2 grandsons, Garrett IV and Tyler Long; 2 granddaughters, Ashley Blue and Kelsey Kiser; 3 great-grandsons, Garrett V., Hunter and Jeremy Long; and a great-granddaughter, Harlyn Long. She is also survived by her brother, Larry Smith.
Graveside services for Bonnie will be held on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Indian Mound Cemetery in Romney with John Dan Sitar officiating.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a contribution in Bonnie’s memory to Romney Presbyterian Church, 100 West Rosemary Lane, Romney, WV 26757 or Hospice of the Panhandle, 278 North Main St., Romney, WV 26757
Arrangements are by Shaffer Funeral Home, Romney.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.