Roy David Rowzee, 83, of Points, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, at Winchester Medical Center, Winchester, Va.
Born on April 26, 1939, in Points, he was the son of the late Oscar B. Rowzee, Sr. and Iva M. (Fultz) Rowzee.
He retired as an inspector for the WV Dept. of Agriculture. He enjoyed the outdoors and hunting.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Elmer “Teddy” T. Rowzee, Oscar B. Rowzee, Virginia Bowen and Ella Ramey.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at 11 a.m. at McKee Funeral Home Chapel, Augusta, with Pastor Mark James officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior. Interment will be in Salem Cemetery, Slanesville.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to charity of choice.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta.
