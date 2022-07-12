Michelle Anne Stum, 14, of Levels, started her new life in Heaven on Sunday, July 10, 2022, surrounded by her loving family at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, W.Va.
Her precious life began April 2, 2008, in Woodbridge, Va., and she brought joy to all who knew her from her very first breath. Michelle is preceded in death by her paternal grandfather, James R. Stum and her maternal grandfather, Larry Livingston.
Michelle is survived by her father, Franklin Stum of Levels; and her mother, Carolyn Livingston; 2 brothers, Jacob Huff of Virginia and Zackary Stum of Levels; her paternal grandmother, Debra Mansfield of Augusta; her maternal grandmother, Beverly Livingston of Fredericksburg, Va.; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends.
Michelle was a rising 8th grader at Romney Middle School whose talents were many, and whose light shone bright. She preferred to be outdoors and loved fishing and swimming. She enjoyed driving anything she could, and you would often find her behind the wheel of a go-cart or four-wheeler.
Michelle was a talented musician and enjoyed strumming the banjo and ukulele; she also enjoyed painting in her free time. She could make anyone laugh, and her loving spirit and kind soul was a magnet to those around her. She was a people person and a helper, whose gifts cannot adequately be expressed by mere words. Her love of family and of animals was abundant, and her smile, which lit up the room, will be stored in the hearts of all who were fortunate enough to know her.
Friends and family will be received on Saturday, July 16, 2022, at noon at Shaffer Funeral Home in Romney. Funeral services will immediately follow at 2 p.m. in the funeral home with Rev. Dr. Roy Knight officiating. Interment will be at Ebenezer Cemetery in Romney.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be sent to Shaffer Funeral Home, 230 East Main St., Romney, WV 26757.
Arrangements are by Shaffer Funeral Home, Romney.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.