Heaven has welcomed another angel. On June 3, 2022, Joanna Elaine Cowgill, 77, of Paw Paw, left this world of pain and suffering. She has joined her beloved parents, Russell Odell Kidwell and Beatrice Mae (Saville) Kidwell.
She is survived by her adoring husband of 57 years, Carl Osmond Cowgill; 3 children, Carla Cowgill of Fredericksburg, Va., Steve Cowgill of Paw Paw and Ruchelle Cowgill (Denson Alexander) of Winchester, Va.
Joanna’s pride and joy included her 3 grandchildren, William Astrab, Jr. (Clare), Sarah Astrab and Trinity Taliaferro. Joanna has 2 younger brothers and sisters-in-law who she adored as well, Gary Kidwell and Evelyn (Bohrer) of Slanesville and Kent Kidwell and Debby (Shrout) of Martinsburg, W.Va.
She also leaves behind countless cousins, nieces, nephews and lifelong friends.
Joanna was born July 3, 1944, in Levels and was a 1962 graduate of Paw Paw High School. She had worked at CNBank in Berkeley Springs and retired from Caperton Furniture in Berkeley Springs.
She was always ready to help anyone in need and gave back to the community in many ways. She participated in a Rock-A-Thon for Cystic Fibrosis, volunteered at the elementary school and helped with the high school marching band. Joanna was a key figure in the Paw Paw Alumni Banquet preparation and festivities for many years.
She was a member of the Paw Paw United Methodist Church, where she was a lay speaker and was involved with the children’s choir, Summer Bible School and countless Christmas plays. Later, Joanna also joined the Bethel Methodist Church where she and Carl attended.
Joanna’s family wishes to express their heartfelt gratitude to all those who touched their lives at the Hampshire Memorial Hospital Extended Care Unit.
Visitation will be Monday, June 6, 2022, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Lighthouse Assembly of God Church, where services will be held on Tuesday, June 7 at 11 a.m. with Pastor Ted Heckert officiating.
Interment will be at Camp Hill Cemetery.
Following the interment, there will be food and fellowship at the Paw Paw Senior Center.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Joanna’s memory to your choice of charities.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Kimble Funeral Home in Paw Paw.
