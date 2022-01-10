George Kenneth Chambers, Jr. was welcomed into the arms of God after losing his gallant battle with a long term illness on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, at Lighthouse Assembly of God near Paw Paw, from 1 to 2 p.m. followed by a funeral at 2 p.m. Officiating will be Pastor Earl Travis. Interment will be privately held in the Sulphur Springs Cemetery.
Arrangements are by the Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge.
