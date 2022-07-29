Alice Ellen (Thomas) Theimer, 78, of Springfield, died peacefully at UPMC Western Maryland on Wednesday, July 27, 2022.
She is the daughter of the late Harry Allen Thomas, Sr. and Sarah Anna (Cochenour) Thomas. Alice is also preceded in death by 2 brothers, Ron Thomas and Joe Thomas. She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Richard T. Theimer; her daughter, Valerie Theimer (Ricky Stewart, Jr.); 2 sons, Richard (Beth) Theimer and Paul (Melody) Theimer; 7 grandchildren, Trey “Michael” Theimer, Andrew “Jr” Lucas, Clay (Laken) Snoberger, Richard Theimer, Sarah Theimer, Jennifer Theimer and Miles Theimer; 5 great-grandchildren, Jayden, Ellie, Madison, Benjamin and Dominick. Alice is also survived by a sister, Margaret Keener; and a brother, Harry (Deborah) Thomas.
Alice was born on Valentine’s Day in 1944 in rural Pennsylvania into a large family. When she was still very young, the family moved to Richmond, Va., where Alice went to school and finished the 8th grade. (She was never happy with that and went back and earned her GED in the middle of raising her family). Richard entered the picture when Alice was a teenager and he has never left. They were married in 1961 and soon after Richard left for Germany to serve our U.S.A. He was gone for 3 years and when he returned, they started their family, ending up with Valerie, Richard and Paul. In the late 60’s, an opportunity presented itself and the family moved to West Virginia and Richard started L&T Electrical. Richard may have started L&T, but they were a true team. Alice ran the office, answered the phones, scheduled, and would even offer advice when a patron called with an electrical or heating/cooling question. She did this with warmth, kindness and competency. Alice was the matriarch of the family and she enjoyed being a mom to anyone who would let her. The true joy(s) of her life were her family, friends, and anyone with whom she came in contact.
Friends will be received on Saturday, July 30, 2022, from 2 to 4 p.m. and from 6 to 8 p.m. at Shaffer Funeral Home in Romney where funeral services will be held on Sunday, July 31, 2022, at 2 p.m. with Pastor Scott of Fort Ashby United Methodist Church officiating. Interment will follow at Ebenezer Cemetery in Romney.
Arrangements are by Shaffer Funeral Home, Romney.
